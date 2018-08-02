Buhari goes on vacation without acting on Adeosun forgery scandal

Twenty-five days after PREMIUM TIMES exposed the finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, for procuring a forged National Youth Service Corps certificate, President Muhammadu Buhari has announced he is taking a 10-day holiday.

He is travelling abroad without acting on what is clearly Nigeria’s biggest scandal of the moment.

On Wednesday, the presidency said President Buhari informed the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of his decision to observe the holiday.

“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect,” presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said in a statement.

“While the President is on vacation, Vice President @ProfOsinbajo will be in acting capacity as President. President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.”

Mr Buhari was elected into office on his promise to tackle corruption.

He has also publicly vowed to punish any of his appointees found to be involved in corruption.

But he is now departing for vacation without acting on the calls by Nigerians from all walks of life for almost a month for him to take action on the forgery and blackmail allegations against one of his key ministers.

It remains unclear why the president has so far failed to act. Initially it was thought that he did not understand the issues.

But he has since received detailed briefings on the matter from several of his key appointees, presidency sources said.