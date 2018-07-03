Buhari hosts Macron at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari and President Emmanuel Macron of France are currently engaged in bilateral talks bordering on security at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The French leader and members of his entourage arrived the presidential villa at about 4:35pm.

He was received at the forecourt of the presidential villa by Buhari.

Others at the forecourt of the presidential villa to welcome the French leader were Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state, cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.

The bilateral talks between the two presidents would centre on issues bordering on security and terrorism.

Macron met with the Nigerian leader during the closing summit of the AU summit.

The French leader will after his engagement with Buhari visit the Afrika Shrine, Lagos, founded by Nigerian music legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti.