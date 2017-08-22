Buhari in Security Council meeting with military chiefs, IGP others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday chaired a crucial meeting of the National Security Council.

The meeting was attended by Nigeria’s military chiefs as well as the Inspector General of Police. Also in attendance at the meeting were Baba Gana Monguno, National Security Adviser and Lawal Daura, Director General, Department of State Security (DSS).

It is the first such meeting President Buhari is presiding over since he resumed work on Monday after a 104-day medical vacation in London, United Kingdom.

The meeting is coming on the heels of President Buhari’s broadcast where he charged the security agencies to step up action against the Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal stirring up trouble in the country.

