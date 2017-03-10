Buhari makes case for good education for Nigerian children Published March 10, 2017 Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday called for more concerted effort in ensuring that all Nigerian children get good education in order to be relevant in a world driven by new technology.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President spoke while meeting some state governors, members of the Federal Executive Council, service chiefs and senior government officials at the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly after his return from London.

Buhari said the world was fast changing, and more efforts must be made to equip the younger generation with relevant skills to compete in the global economy.

‘‘My single advice is that we must take education seriously, and we must do much more to educate our children,’’ he said.

The President noted that the government would continue to discourage Nigerians from self-medication, urging those with discomforts to ensure they get proper diagnosis and doctor’s prescription for drugs.

He lauded the quality of treatment he got during his medical vacation.

The President said he had been conscious of the challenges faced in repositioning the economy of the country, noting that it would receive more attention.

Buhari said he was pleased with the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who provided good leadership during his stay in London for medical attention.

The President said he had planned to take a vacation in January 2017, after asking the Vice President to take a holiday in December 2016.

Buhari pointed that the team spirit with the Vice President would be further strengthened, in tackling the myriad challenges in the economy.

SOURCE: Punch