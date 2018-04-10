Buhari off to UK Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria for an official visit to the UK on Monday, his media office has said.

The date of his return has not been fixed.

Garba Shehu, one of his spokespersons, said Buhari is due to hold discussions on Nigeria-British relations with Theresa May, the UK prime minister, before the Commonwealth heads of government meetings scheduled for April 18-20.

“The President will also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15b in Nigeria’s oil industry. These investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society,” he said.

“President Buhari is due to renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, a good friend of the President on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and World-wide.

“Further meetings have also been scheduled for the President to see some prominent British and Nigerians residing in Britain.”

In 2017, Buhari spent 103 days in London treating an undisclosed ailment.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was at the helm of affairs, serving as acting president while he was away.