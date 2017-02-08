Buhari requested indefinite extension of medical vacation, Senate says

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to extend his 10-day vacation in UK.

Aliyu Sabi, spokesperson of the senate, made this known to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr. Sabi said that the letter did not specify when the president would return to the country.

“You will recall that we received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari before suspending plenary to attend to the budget.

“In the letter dated January18, he informed the senate that he was proceeding on a 10-day vacation and for medical checkup.

“He also stated very clearly that in his absence, the Vice President will be in charge of the affairs of the country.

“We are also in receipt of a second letter informing us that he is extending his vacation because in the course of the routine checkup, his doctors recommended more checkups,“ he said.

Mr. Sabi said further that he was not privy to when the letter was transmitted to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

He said that he was briefed about the letter shortly before the media briefing.

The spokesman said that the senate would deliberate on the letter upon resumption on February 21.

It is not clear if the senate would still proceed with the deliberation should the president arrive before then.

Mr. Sabi urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the present government as it was making efforts to provide succour to them.

He also assured Nigerians that the senate was not relenting in helping the executive to boost the nation’s economy.

Mr. Sabi’s statement comes amidst apprehension over Mr. Buhari’s health, despite repeated assurance by the presidency.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday that he had a successful telephone conversation with the president, whom he described as hale and hearty.

