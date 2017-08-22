Buhari resumes work, notifies National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday wrote to the National Assembly, notifying the legislature of his return and resumption of office after spending 104 days on medical vacation in London, United Kingdom.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity said PMB returned to the country on Saturday, August 19, 2017, and in a letter dated August 21, 2017, he told the Senate as well as the House of Representatives, that he was resuming office. According to Adesina, President Buhari’s letter to parliament read in part:

“In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”

President Buhari left for London on May 7, 2017, and handed the reins of government to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who functioned as the Acting President until today.