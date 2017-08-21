Buhari shocks the nation

Nigerians who had probably waited to hear a bombshell from President Muhammadu Buhari as he addressed the nation this morning must have been shocked.

This was the observation of journalism teacher, Dr. Mao Austin, in an analysis monitored on Radio Nigeria.

Austin said Buhari’s speech was “well and okay, having taken care of Nigerians’ concerns about the state of the nation, especially the insecurity and agitations for the renegotiation of national unity.

He noted that Nigerians must have been shocked that the President did not address the issue of cabinet reshuffling, saying he might look into that as he settles down to work.

Austin also expressed the hope that Buhari would ‘tackle’ those who undermined Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who had acted as the president during his absence.

Austin reminded Buhari of the need to be focused on the twin issues of his campaign — fighting corruption and securing Nigeria, saying if he could successfully do the two, the nation would be positioned on the path of restoration.

Austin spoke during an analysis of President Muhammadu Buhari’s six-minute broadcast to the nation at 7am on Monday.

