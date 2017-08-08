Buhari supporters launches campaign for ailing president’s 2019 re-election bid

Some supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated what they described as the South-West office of Buhari Campaign Organisation in Ibadan.

The supporters also named new coordinators for the organisation in the region, some of whom vowed to campaign for the president even if he remains

unfit to hit the campaign trail when electioneering season opens for 2019, Daily Trust reported.

The paper reported that the group also aimed to register new members whose names would be forwarded to the Central Bank of Nigeria for agricultural and other loans.

President Buhari has been receiving medical care for unknown ailments in London since May 7, drawing knocks from some civic groups.

On Monday, some Nigerians demonstrated against the president’s prolonged absence in a simultaneous exercise that held in Abuja and London, demanding his resignation and disparaging him for leaving the country in a state of uncertainty.

The presidency fired back at the critics Monday night, calling on Nigerians to ignore calls for the president’s resignation because they were unnecessary and unjust.

Mr. Buhari’s fragile health has made it difficult for analysts to predict his prospect for a second term run, and the presidency has avoided making any public comments about the issue.

“His tremendous recovery must be celebrated by giving glory to God. We would continue to pray for his safe return,” Danladi Pasali, national coordinator of Buhari Campaign Organisation, was quoted as saying by Daily Trust.

Mr. Pasali described Mr. Buhari as a “pious” leader whose aimed to “reshape Nigerians from all forms of unpatriotic activities and set the country to a proper and realistic system” for the future generation.

Leaders and selected members of the group from Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Ondo States participated at the event.

SOURCE: Premium Times