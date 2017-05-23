Buhari’s family, cabal bars Aisha from visiting him in London

The cold war between Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, the president’s extended family in Daura, and the cabal, which has subtly hijacked government power in the face of President Buhari’s failing health, is far from over.

In October 2016, in a n interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC, Aisha, to the consternation of Nigerians and members of the international community accused a cabal of unnamed individuals of hijacking her husband’s government. She said these individuals who contributed nothing to her husband’s emergence as President, merely sat down “in their homes folding their arms only for them to be called to come and head an agency or a ministerial position”.

Her comments, which came in the wake of her experience at the hands of members of the cabal, who reports held had initially prevented her from seeing her husband whilst he was hospitalized in London last year worsened relations between her, his family, and the cabal.

After failing to stop her from seeing her husband, the cabal managed with the connivance of members of President Buhari’s family, to “eject” her from the Nigerian House in London, putting her on a flight to Saudi Arabia where they put out the story that she had gone to pray for her husband’s speedy recovery.

Seven months after her sudden outburst of frustration, Aisha’s relations with her husband family and the cabal, Nigerian Times can report, is still frosty.

Sources close to Aisha and the cabal told this paper that since President Buhari’s return to hospital in London, President Buhari’s family members, working spiritedly with the cabal known to include two of the president’s nephews and one of his top aides, have let Aisha know that she is not welcome in London and have pointedly told her to stay away until the president fully regains his health.

According to a source the president’s family members believe Aisha is somewhat responsible for the President Buhari’s failing health but would not say whether it was through her over assertiveness as a wife or witchcraft. One thing that was clear though according to the source is that since her famous outburst in October 2016, the President’s family working in cahoots with the cabal has put a wedge between her and President Buhari, straining the marriage to the point that the president and his wife barely show affection toward each other.

“From the time the president returned from London last year till his recent back there for treatment, he and his wife barely cohabited as husband and wife. They only became a happy, loving couple when the cameras were present,” our source said.

The source said one of the effects of the effects of the soured relations between the First Couple on the one hand and Aisha and his family and the cabal on the other, is the whittling down of the First Lady’s influence in the Villa by the cabal. According to the source, members of the First Lady’s family no longer enjoy the clout they once boasted off. In fact, the cabal is said to be elbowing out aides of President Buhari from Aisha’s side of the family. One such case the source disclosed is that of the First Lady’s younger brother, Modibbo, who as an aide of the president, was very close to him. Before the relationship between the president and his wife soured, it was the job of Modibbo to hand the president his drugs after meals. Today, our source said, Modibbo has been completely sidelined and has almost become a pariah in the Villa with almost everyone avoiding him.Modi, as he is popularly known, was dropped from the current London trip.