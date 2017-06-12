Buhari’s incapacity has thrown Nigeria into confusion, says human rights lawyer

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a human rights lawyer, says the incapacity of President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown the country into confusion.

Adegboruwa said this on Wednesday while speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

The lawyer said recent events had shown that Buhari had become incapable of performing his duties as president.

He said the duties of the president could not be taken over by anyone who was not voted into office.

“From the event that has happened in the past three or so months, it is clear that the state of the president as he is, currently makes him incapable of performing the duties of the office of the president,” Adegboruwa said.

“The presidential responsibilities cannot be outsourced, it cannot be taken over by thugs or some cabal who were not directly voted into office, but have snatched the power through the physical incapacity of the president.

“It does not have anything to do with physical appearance. You and I know and it was confirmed by the honourable minister of information that the doctors have asked him to take a rest and be working from home and he said it won’t be wise for the president to go against the doctor’s advice since he is not fit to work.

“We don’t need any further enquiry, the minister of information has said the president is not fit to work by the reason of his health. That is sufficient confession by anybody who is close to the president that he is not fit to work. For 49 days he was away from this country and he wrote to the national assembly that he was going for a medical vacation and since he has come back he has not told Nigerians the effect of that vacation or how he has recovered from that illness.

“So, when you marry all these facts together the state of affairs in the country is clearly depicting confusion, the economic is in shambles, even in raining season there is blackout. The physical incapacity of the president has thrown the nation into total confusion.”

SOURCE: The Cable