Buhari’s minister calls Atiku ‘Nigeria’s president for 2019′

Aisha Alhassan, minister of woman affairs, may have started campaigning for former vice-president Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

In a video clip that surfaced online on Wednesday, Alhassan appeared to have led a delegation on a visit to Atiku.

Addressing Atiku in Hausa, the minister said the delegation came to rejoice with him over the health God has given him.

“Mr President, our father, Nigeria’s president for 2019. God willing, in your presence today are your people who have been placed under your care for forever,” she said.

“They’ve come to pay tribute and greet you for the Sallah celebrations and also to rejoice with you for your health.”

She also said members of the delegation would have loved to express themselves but “Baba”(Atiku) was tired and needed time to rest.

It is not clear when the video clip was recorded.

SEE VIDEO BELOW: