Buhari’s son to be flown to Germany for further treatment

The family of President Muhammadu Buhari is seriously considering flying their son abroad for advanced medical treatment, TheCable can report.

Yusuf, who was involved in a bike accident at Gwarinmpa in Abuja on Tuesday night, is currently at Cedacrest Hospital in the nation’s capital.

When TheCable visited the hospital on Wednesday evening, armed mobile policemen were seen guarding the place.

Yusuf sustained a head injury and broke a limb in the accident, which made him undergo a surgery.

In a statement on Wednesday, Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, said the only son of the president is in a stable condition.

But a source told TheCable that Shehu’s statement was not very accurate.

“The statement did not reflect the true situation of things. The boy is in a critical condition. He has been in the intensive care unit,” the source told TheCable.

“Some doctors in the hospital were even scared to attend to him just in case anything went wrong. Imagine doctors being scared to perform their duty. He is the only son of the president.”

The source added that the president’s family were making plans to get an air ambulance that would convey Yusuf to a German hospital which Cedacrest has an affiliation with.

Cedacrest is said to be the only orthopaedic specialist hospital in Abuja.

The doctors have reportedly advised them not to fly Yusuf out at the moment, explaining that it is dangerous to move him out in his current state.

“The last time they mentioned flying him abroad for better treatment, the medical team advised them against it because the boy needs to be in a good condition before he leaves,” the source added.

“But they do not seem to be satisfied with the advice and they are seriously considering flying him out.”

Top politicians and prominent personalities have been reaching out to the first family over the unfortunate situation.

Earlier, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said his family was with Buhari in prayers.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, and some governors have also sympathised with the president.

SOURCE: The Cable