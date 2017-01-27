Bundesliga announces record revenue for 12th consecutive year

The German Football League (DFL) has announced that it has increased its revenue for the 12th year running.

The Bundesliga Report for the 2015-16 season was released recently, and outlined a 23.7% growth in league revenue from the 2014-15 campaign. The previous total of €2.62bn was smashed, with €3.24bn the latest record figure to be posted by the European league.

The two most recent winners of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, together contributed just under a third of the overall total. A total of 13 German clubs generated over €100m last season, with Bayern leading the way with €626.8m generated in revenue.

Growth was posted in all revenue areas, with figures expected to grow dramatically in the future as a new multi-billion domestic TV deal having been agreed.

