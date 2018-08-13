Calm returns to Maiduguri Airport after protest by some aggrieved soldiers

The Nigerian Army has said that calm has been restored to the Maiduguri International Airport following Sunday’s protest by some soldiers of the Special Strike Forces in Operation Lafiya Dole.

The soldiers had in an act of mutiny protested against their posting to Marte, a Local Government Area in Northern Borno State.

Confirming the development in a statement on Monday, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu , Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command operation Lafiya Dole, said calm had since been restored, as the Theatre Commander, Major General Abba Dikko has promptly taken charge of the situation after addressing and admonishing the troops.

He said, “The Theatre Command yesterday witnessed a riotous reaction from a few unscrupulous troops while conducting a redeployment of troops who are currently deployed at the Maiduguri Airport, following a directive to review troops’ deployment in Maiduguri metropolis in a bid to reinvigorate the security architecture of the city.

“The redeployment became expedient after a recent assessment of the security situation by the Theatre Command. Regrettably however, a few of the troops who had misunderstood the development and erroneously assumed it was going to negatively affect their rotation from the theatre of operation became agitated and reacted by firing into the air.

“Calm has however been restored, as the Theatre Commander, Major General Abba Dikko has promptly taken charge of the situation after addressing and admonishing the troops.

“The Theatre Command undoubtedly considers this ugly incident quite regrettable and appropriate measures are being taken to forestall a recurrence.

“Members of the general public are please enjoined to remain calm and go about their normal activities as the situation has been put under firm control.”

Some airport staff who spoke with our correspondent on the ground confirmed the report. He further commended the timely intervention of the theatre commander who helped to bring the situation under control.