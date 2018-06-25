Change of slogan: APC can’t fool Nigerians – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot deceive Nigerians by changing its slogan from “Change’’ to “Progress’’.

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday in Abuja, described the thought as a direct insult on the intelligence of Nigerians.

“How can the APC think that by changing its slogan, Nigerians will suddenly forget that in the last three years of its administration, the nation has not witnessed the change it promised?

“How can Nigerians forget all the campaign promises upon which they rode to power have all turned out to be lies?’’

The PDP said that the APC had nothing positive to progress with, saying the solution to Nigeria’s problems did not lie in sloganeering.

“Rather, our nation requires a new leadership of qualitative Nigerians endowed with in-depth knowledge in the areas of economy, security and good governance.

“On our own part, the repositioned PDP is working round the clock in our resolve to bring forth a form of government that will encapsulate the aspirations, happiness and prosperity of Nigerians in all areas of life.’’

PDP urged Nigerians to shun another deceptive lexicon aimed to beguile them, now that election was around the corner.

The party in another statement advised the new APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to immediately submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over corruption allegations about him.

The party said Oshiomhole lacks the rectitude to speak in public as a leader at any level, until he clears the allegations that he diverted billions of naira meant for the people of Edo state while he was governor.

According to the party, since one of the campaign footstool upon which APC was elected into office is fighting corruption, it would be not good for Oshiomhole to go about his new assignment with allegation of corruption, even as tiny as a strand of hair.

It added that the PDP would be prepared for engagements that had the potency of rescuing Nigerians from hunger and starvation.

PDP alleged that the essence of Oshiomhole’s emergence as President Muhammadu Buhari’s sole candidate was to frustrate other would-be presidential aspirants of APC extraction and hand the party’s ticket to Buhari.

“With the outcome of the Saturday’s convention, the APC has kissed internal democracy goodbye in the selection of its candidates at all levels as the national leadership,” the main opposition party said.