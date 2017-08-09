Charly Boy collapses as police crack down on anti-Buhari protesters

Charly Boy, entertainer and activist, on Tuesday, collapsed at the Unity Fountain after inhaling teargas from canisters fired at protesters by anti-riot policemen.

The police also fired high velocity stream of water at the protesters who were demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari either resume office or resign.

Charly Boy after he slumped during the protest

Buhari has been in the UK where he is receiving medical attention since May 7 – more than 90 days.

On Monday, a coalition of civil society groups under the aegis of ‘Concerned Nigerians’ hit the streets to demand that the president either resume office or resign.

The group vowed to continue their protests at the Unity Fountain in Abuja until the president either returns or resigns.

The full demands of the group are; “that the president either personally or through his aides make the true detail of his health known to all Nigerians; that president should address all Nigerians in a language we can all understand on the true state of his health and other national issues; that he returns to the country and resume work as president of Federal Republic of Nigeria in order to lead us out economic and security quagmire we have been pushed into as a nation; if President Buhari fails, refuses and/ or neglect to do any of the above , then he should resign from office; if he fails to honourably resign ,then he should be impeached from office by the national assembly”.

The protest was without incident on Monday.

But on Tuesday, the police cracked down on the protesters who were largely peaceful.

