Check anti-Igbo sentiments in the north or be responsible for consequences, Ohanaeze warns FG, northern elders

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership has decried the silence of some northern leaders on the hate song against Igbo trending in the country.

The President General of the apex body Chief John Nnia Nwodo in a statement on Thursday said:

“The current Hausa hate song trending in the social media is despicable, sad and disappointing . Ohanaeze is appalled that prominent leaders in the north (with the exception of a few), have allowed this development to flourish without reproach. The Arewa youths have stoked the embers of hatred to a discomforting temperature. The toleration of their criminal conduct has potrayed the Federal government as biased and unfair.

“Their quit notice to fellow Nigerians to leave any part of Nigeria strikes at the fundamental rights of citizenship. It is a call for the dissolution of the country. Their call for an inventory and seizure of assets of Nigerians living in the North is conversion. It amounts to a day light robbery of lawful property. The declaration of mop up action after October 1st, 2017 to deal with those who resist their quit notice order is a declaration of war. It is surprising that on top of all these a hate song calling for more hatred, despise and “abortion” has been allowed to fester. Yet no one is arrested. All the orders of arrest from Kaduna state and the IGP seem to be ambivalent and unreal. The youths meet freely with Governors of Northern Nigeria and Northern leaders showing that they enjoy their support”.

Nwodo said this development signals the beginning of a national catastrophe, which if not nipped in the bud would snowball into incalculable damage to Nigeria’s continued existence as one country.

“Ohanaeze gives notice to the Federal government to deal with this situation decisively or forever be held responsible for the consequences this abdication of responsibility provoke. A STITCH IN TIME SAVES NINE,” the statement noted.