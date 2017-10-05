Coever Coaching Course: Players, coaches our vital assets-NLO chairman

As the Three- day Coerver Coaching Course began in Abuja on Tuesday, Mohammed Alkali, the Chairman of Nationwide League One (NLO) has said that players and coaches are the vital assets in the League ,stressing further that the players must be nurtured into greatness by coaches, while also ensuring that opportunities are created for the coaches to refresh their knowledge by attending internationally recongnised coaching courses.

This was contained in the speech delievered by Ahmed Muazu Kawu, the Chief Executive Officer of the NLO on behalf of the Chairman at the opening ceremony of Coerver Coaching Course at the FIFA goal project , Abuja National Stadium.

“ The greatest assests of football in Nigeria are the players . Nigeria is not short of talented footballers, but what has been lacking over the years is the technical details and output from our players on the field of play that would edge out the opponents”, Alkali said. Adding that:

“The human resources to impact these technical details and output are the coaches. Therefore, the players and coaches are very vital components in the NLO”.

Alkali also affirmed that coaches are very essential to the development of budding talents in Nigeria and they can never be neglected by the Nationwide League One or the parent football body in Nigeria, which is the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

“The coaches are integral part of football and undergoing coaching courses should be the norm of the coaching profession. Our drive in NLO is strictly on how we can develop the game at the grassroots and our focus is not just on the players but also on the coaches in various clubs across the country,” he said.

There are about 60 Nigerians coaches across various clubs in the Nationwide League currently undergoing the Coerver coaching course which will end on Thursday.