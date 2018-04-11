Commonwealth Games: Ezuruike wins Nigeria’s first gold medal

Nigerian para powerlifter Roland Ezuruike has won the country’s first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games.

Ezuruike took the top medal in the para powerlifting lightweight category on Tuesday.

He lifted 224.3kg while countryman Paul Kehinde claimed the silver medal with a 219.9kg lift.

England’s Ali Jawad won the bronze with a lift of 182.7kg.

Ezuruike won a silver medal in the men’s 72kg event at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

On September 9, 2016, he set a new Paralympics record in the men’s 54kg category after lifting 200kg at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.