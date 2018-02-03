Court bars Tonto Dikeh from featuring son in new reality show

A Lagos state magistrate court has barred actress Tonto Dikeh from featuring her son on her new reality show.

Dikeh’s estranged husband Olakunle Churchill had approached the court to protect their son “from undue indecent exposure and exploitation by the actress for personal gain and fame”.

He prayed to the court that his son be regarded as a minor who is not fit to make a decision for himself. ‎

An interim court injunction issued Wednesday restrained the actress from “airing, showing, disseminating or broadcasting any name, face, image, likeness or picture of King Andrea Omodayo Igo Churchill in the King Tonto Reality TV Show”.

The court injunction will be in place pending the hearing of the originating motion in the suit.

The court document reads:

Upon This Matter coming up before this Honourable Court today Wednesday the 31st day of January 2018.

And Upon reading the affidavit dated 11th day of January, 2018 filed and sworn by one Anthonette Williams-Chukwu, Female, Adult, Christian, Nigerian and Lawyer of No. 16, Rasheed Alaba Williams, Off Admiralty Road, Lekki-Phase1, Lagos.

And After hearing the Motion exparte filed by Miss A.A. William-Chukwu Counsel to the Applicant praying the Court for the following orders:

1. An Order of Interim Injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Respondents, jointly or severally, whether acting by themselves or through agents, staff, prives, servants, employees or otherwise from airing, showing, disseminating and or broadcasting, either through television, blogs or the world wide web the person, name, face, image. Likeness and picture of the 1st Applicant in the Reality Television show “King Tonto” pending the hearing of the originating Motion in this Suit.

2. And for such further or other orders(s) as this Honourable Court deem fit in the circumstances.

It is hereby granted as prayed.

Olakunle Churchill and ex-wife, Dikeh, have been in a legal battle over the appearance of their son in the reality TV show.

SOURCE: The Cable