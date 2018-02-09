Court orders arrest of Innoson Motors boss

A high court sitting in Lagos has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Innocent Chukwuma, chairman of Innoson Motors Limited, over his failure to appear before it.

Mojisola Dada, a judge, gave the order on Friday.

She said Chukwuma should be arrested and brought to court on March 1, the next adjourned date.

Chukwuma has been having a running battle with a commercial bank over a transaction.

Although he has denied violating the condition of the deal with the bank, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested him at his Enugu residence in December.

He was later released on bail but the anti-graft agency filed a four-count charge of fraud against him and Charles, his younger brother.

The agency accused them of obtaining containers of motorcycles spare parts by false pretence between 2009 and July 2011 in Lagos.

The goods, said to be property of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, were allegedly obtained from Mitsui O.S.K Lines Limited in Apapa.

The anti-graft agency said the duo “with intent to defraud induced the staff of Mitsui O.S.K and Maersk Line Limited to deliver”, to them through their clearing agents, the motorcycle spare parts, moulds of spare parts and steel structures and raw materials called polyvinlchlorid, imported from China.

The accused were said to have falsely pretended that they were authorised by GTB to clear the goods and take delivery of them.

