CSO, Youth groups plan anti Dickson rally over Fulani land, alleged bad governance

A coalition of Youth groups and Civil Societies in Bayelsa state have said that they were planning to stage a massive anti-Governor Seriake Dickson protest on the streets of the state capital, tagged ‘Stand for the Love of Bayelsa Match” fixed for Tuesday 14th of February to coincide with the 5th year anniversary of the present administration in the state.

A statement released on Sunday in Abuja by Pastor Oyinkro Banks of the Better Bayelsa Assembly, Comrade Godson Alfred of the Independent Salyeba and Comrade Robbinson Ere of the Civil Rights Activism group, said the protest is expected to be based on five fundamental demands which includes the prompt payment of salaries of workers at the state and local government levels, prompt payment of pensioners and the owed arrears, the payment of bursaries to indigent students of higher institutions and the scholarship for students.

Other demands include the reversal of the recent self sustenance policy, stop to the government grants to the state owned institutions and the reversal of the 1200 hectares of land handed to Fulani herdsmen in the state.

The statement declared that the peaceful protest has become the last resort to prevail on the state government to reverse some of the recent government policies considered to be wrong in the state.

“The demands that needed the prompt attention of the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson were made on behalf of the people. We believe the State Governor should accept because we are indomitable.”

According to the release, Oyinkro Banks said the aggrieved students and workers in the state called on the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to use the opportunity of his visit to advise the state Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson on the issues of salary of workers and pension owed the people of the state.

Also, Comrade Godson Alfred of the Independent Sayelba said the protest is based on the need to make Bayelsa work “we want a Bayelsa where loans should be stopped for the procurement of exotic cars for state legislators and political appointee. We want a loan that will pay workers their salaries as at when due. We want education to be given due funding and attention.

“On the issue of land handed to Fulani herdsmen, the control over land given to the State Governor was based on trust by the people and before land can be allocated by the Governor, it must be done in consultation with the people.

Meanwhile, Pastor Oyinkro Banks also used the medium announced that he has tendered his resignation from his appointment as a non-academic staff of the state owned Jaspa Adaka Boro College of Education in protest against the wrong policies of the present administration in the state.

He denied claims that the protest was being tele-guided and sponsored from outside the state, saying “though we would have loved people to support us, we are doing this in conjunction with workers, students and others”.