Customs boss, Ali redeploys 8 assistant comptrollers-general in shake-up

Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has redeployed 246 senior officers of the service.

Joseph Attah, deputy public relations officer of the NCS, said the exercise is in a bid to “strengthen operations and re-position the service to meet the challenges of the new year, 2017”.

He said the redeployment, which affected eight assistant comptrollers-general and 238 deputy comptrollers, takes immediate effect.

The assistant comptrollers-general affected are: Charles Edike, from Zone A to Human Resource Development (HRD); Ahmed Mohammed, from HRD to Zone B; Aminu Dangaladima, from Zone B to Enforcement; Francis Dosumu from Enforcement to Zone D; Augustine Chidi, from Zone D to Excise, Free Trade Zone and Industrial Incentives (Ex,FTZ, & I I); Monday Abueh, from Ex,FTZ, & I I to Zone A; Umar Sanusi from headquarters to Zone C, and Abdulkadir Azerema, from Zone C to headquarters.

Also, Wale Adeniyi, NCS spokesman and deputy comptroller, was redeployed to Apapa Customs Area Command, Lagos.

“As all the affected officers report at their new zones and commands, the comptroller-general reiterated federal government ban on importation of rice and vehicles through the land borders,” Attah said.

“He charged all officers and men of the service to ensure maximum collection of revenue and strict implementation of fiscal policy of government.”

SOURCE: The Cable