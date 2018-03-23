Dapchigirls: ‘FG fooling itself’ — Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says the manner in which the Dapchi schoolgirls were abducted and returned is a clear demonstration that the federal government is fooling itself.

In a statement on Thursday, the governor said the whole process was shrouded in secrecy, raising more questions than answers.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians in the area of security which was one of the three cardinal points in the campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“One wonders the basis for the party to applaud President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim of bringing back home those innocent Dapchi girls that ought not to have been abducted in the first place if not for the government’s laxity,” he said.

“Most importantly, that the abduction and return of the girls took place without resistance is a sign that the APC-led federal government has lost the war against insurgency, the basis for which it came to power. It is also a clear indication that Nigerians can no longer depend on the clueless government for their safety.

“The removal of military checkpoints in Dapchi ahead of the abduction, as confirmed by Ibrahim Geidam, governor of Yobe state, clearly shows the complicity of the federal government and some individuals profiting from the whole saga.

“Despite security alerts by the locals, the military looked the other way, which necessitated the damning report by the Amnesty International. To the amazement of Nigerians, 24 hours after, the abductors brought back the girls. I believe the true story of this Dapchi abduction will be told one day.”

The governor, however, rejoiced with the families of the returned Dapchi girls and sympathised with those of the deceased.

“It is obvious that this present APC operates by propaganda. I urge Nigerians not to lose hope as help is on the way,” he said.