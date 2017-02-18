Darts stakeholders summit to hold in Lagos

In a bid to revive the game of darts in Nigeria,stakeholders have resolved to organise a forum that will bring together like minds in Lagos to chart a new course for the development of the sport.

The planning of the summit started some months ago after a steering committee was established to mobilise and organise diverse interest and group in darts to participate in a solution finding forum to the critical issues militating against the growth of darts as a sport in the country.

Ikeja Club on Obafemi Awolowo way,Ikeja will host the maiden summit with the theme “Transiting from game to sport” on the 4th of March,2017.

According to the former Chairman Lagos State Darts Association Akin omotoso,a member of the summit organising committee,revamping the game of darts through the summit is a timely intervention.

“To revamp the old darts glory is to have it developed to a global level,it is not a rocket science that we have two instances to cite from,the Dutch experience which is a community based development and the English experience which is predicated on the pubs and bars and are producing results for these countries”.

The immediate past Chairman of Lagos State Darts Association Olajide Olaoye who is enthusiastic about the event stated”I have lived abroad and I don’t want to compare Nigeria with other clime but I think that the Darts Federation of Nigeria should only be concerned with development of talents while various club houses with darts facilities are left to stimulate the growth of the game through sponsorship and competitions”.

It is expected that the forum will avail exchange of ideas from veterans of the game as well as upcoming darters who feel Nigeria can tap from her youthful human resources to climb to the apogee of the game which is lucrative in other clime.