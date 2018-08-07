Daura sacking: Atiku commends Osinbajo, urges independent enquiry

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commended Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for listening to what he called “the clarion call of Nigerians” and also for taking action to “halt the illegal and anti-democratic siege” of the National Assembly by men of the Department of State Security.

Atiku noted in a statement that, by sacking the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura, the acting President has given meaning to the “cries of Nigerians” that we will not tolerate such anti-democracy actions.

The former Vice President gave his utmost support to the action and called on all statesmen and political leaders to put aside partisanship and rally round the acting President during these fragile times for our democracy.

Furthermore, the Waziri Adamawa also called for an independent judicial panel of inquiry to investigate Tuesday’s incidence at the National Assembly, to get to the root of the matter so that those responsible can be identified and punished.

“These are delicate times for Nigeria and all lovers of democracy and the rule of law must be extra watchful, lest anti-democratic forces take advantage of all we have worked hard to build,” he added.