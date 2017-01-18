Day after Osinbajo’s visit, militants blow up another oil pipeline in Delta

A militant group has blown up a crude oil trunkline in Ughelli, Delta state, a day after Yemi Osinbajo, vice-president, paid a visit to the Niger Delta region.

Punch reports that the attack was carried out by an “unidentified militant group”.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack on an oil installation.

Osinbajo had on Monday led a federal government delegation to the region to kick-start the process of peace and stability.

During the trip, the vice president had met with traditional rulers and key stakeholders.

Speaking in Gbaramatu kingdom, Delta state, Osinbajo put out a clarion call, urging members of the region to embrace peace and “prepare for the future”.

“Our future is the future of progress and development. Unfortunately, there is no time because the future is already here.

“I have come with a message for the people of Gbaramatu Kingdom and the people of the Niger Delta as whole. It is a short message and I quote ‘we must prepare for the future’,” Osinbajo had said.