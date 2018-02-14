Death of 21 Bauchi students, a monumental loss, national tragedy – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Tuesday evening broke down in tears after receiving the sad news of the demise of 21 students of Government Secondary School Misau, Bauchi state in a ghastly motor accident.

The students, who were accompanied by three teachers and their driver, were on their way to Kano State for an educational excursion when the unfortunate incident occurred.

A statement issued by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan quoted him as saying; “I am deeply saddened by the untimely and sudden death of these children. They died while pursuing education and in a quest for knowledge as future leaders of our country.”

“This is a national tragedy of monumental proportion and a huge loss to the country. These children embodied our hopes and aspirations for a better society and their sudden death is a big loss to Nigeria because only God knows what they could have become in the future.”

“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to their parents, students and teachers of Government Secondary School Misau, Misau Emirate Council and the entire Bauchi State over this tragic incident.”

Hon Dogara said no amount of words would be enough to console their parents but prayed that God gives them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May their gentle souls rest in perfect peace and may we never witness this again.”