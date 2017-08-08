Despite downpour, protesters march to Aso Rock to demand Buhari’s resignation

Despite the morning downpour, some protesters on Monday marched to the gateway to Aso Rock to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari either resume office or resign.

On Saturday, a coalition of civil society groups under the aegis of ‘Concerned Nigerians’ vowed to hit the streets if the president did not resume office after 90 days.

Buhari has been in the UK where he is receiving medical attention since May 7.

On Monday, the protesters marched in the downpour bearing placards with inscriptions – ‘Our mumu don o’; ‘Buhari called for impeachment when Yar’ Adua was sick, now we are calling for the same’; ‘Buhari !Where are you? We are tired of being enslaved in our country’;’Our ignorance must come to an end’.

The protesters asked the president to resign instead of holding the country to ransom.

The full demands of the group are; “that the president either personally or through his aides make the true detail of his health known to all Nigerians; that president should address all Nigerians in a language we can all understand on the true state of his health and other national issues; that he returns to the country and resume work as president of Federal Republic of Nigeria in order to lead us out economic and security quagmire we have been pushed into as a nation; if President Buhari fails, refuses and/ or neglect to do any of the above , then he should resign from office; if he fails to honourably resign ,then he should be impeached from office by the national assembly”.

The protest was peaceful. However, a detachment of anti-riot policemen was stationed within the perimeter of the Aso villa gate to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, had earlier described the demands of the protesters as unconstitutional.