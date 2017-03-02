Development journalism and open governance

By Bob MajiriOghene Etemiku

During the past week, I had the privilege of playing host to a German journalist. Some years back, I was in their country on scholarship on journalism training and something of the German effect began to rub off on me in many of the things I say and do today. But because this discussion is not about this journalist, I’d rather we focus on the issues that that visit threw up instead of his nationality, his name or the organization he represents. I may be able to describe the sort of organization he works for as we go along this discussion, and that is only because that kind of material is just necessary to this discussion.

So, why was he here? He was here because he wanted to get first hand, how journalism is practiced here in theory and practice so that he could try to establish some sort of connection here, get the real Nigerian stories apart from the Boko Haram, the corruption to a global audience. We thought that this was not going to be a difficult thing to do but because we wanted other journalists to get the full benefit of that interaction as well, we got representatives of some of the key media houses on board for the participation and benefit that may likely accrue.

Journalism in Nigeria is at a crossroads. The centrifugal and centripetal forces at play between media ownership, the extant laws of the country which guarantee freedom of speech and expression but have politicians easily pick up and arrests journalists for ‘defamation and sedition’, and carry out regular arrests of bloggers, the disparities in the work ethos and welfare of government and privately run media are some of the issues I had put up for discussion with our German guest.

But by far one of the greatest issues we wanted to discuss, and exploit for mutual benefit is the rise of the omnipresent behemoth, the internet aka social media: what influence does social media have in getting the message right across? Will social media drive mainstream media into extinction soon? It shouldn’t take being a Ben Carson to know that there’s crisis in Nigerian journalism. Let me give a little example from my own interaction from visits to German media houses including Deutsche-Welle. I found out that most of the newsrooms there were virtual newsrooms – empty of journalists. Why was this, I asked. Well, I was told that if you have up to thirty or so journalists working for a medium, that medium would be expected to take care of accommodation, transport, welfare, medication and supplementary needs of those journalists. But the turnover in terms of sales and marketing inconsistencies for most of these media organizations cannot dispense with these expectations. So why not keep the key ones and outsource your stories to freelancers? They told me that German media houses were more interested in employing professionals – doctors, lawyers, architects, businessmen, etc, who bring the full weight of their expertise to bear on the profession rather than those who have studied journalism, English or the like. To buttress the argument, the publishers of the German equivalent of National Geographic said that they hired a marine biologist to stay underwater for three days. His job was to capture the reefs and their diminishing corals. They also said that if a good stringer has a scoop, he sells to as many media houses as possible. You cannot do that here.

Our German colleague who works in the communications department with a development organization in Germany made two presentations which were eye-openers. During the first one, Actual Changes in the Media, Especially role of Social Media, he said they began to consider switching from classical media to reporting exclusively from social media outlets. That was about three years ago. Reason: social media in Germany is quicker, reliable, more timely, accurate and based on the tenets which are taught in journalism classes. One more reason was the reach of social media and the interactions which they instantly generate. To transform from classical to social media, two members of staff of their organization came up with the idea of making small film/documentaries about the projects and programmes of the organization. Then they would upload to YouTube and on their homepage. Staffs began to get support from news agencies to tell the long stories through short stories in 3-5mins videos. They also podcast them for use on Radio and TV.

During his second presentation, Media in Germany: traditional roles, our audience of local journalists was shocked to learn that nearly all media houses in Germany are privately owned, that journalists are mostly on their own and control of the medium often comes from politicians and the Church. Most of this contrasted with my earlier presentation, Media in Nigeria: prospects and challenges for ANEEJ, wherein I stated, inter alia, that even though there is in an increase in the number of media associations in Nigeria, the lot of the Nigerian journalist diminishes every single day. Daily I find myself constantly pushing the boundaries and trying to cope with the challenges besetting the Nigerian journalist. Because if all is well with him, I would have little or no trouble building the kind of relationships and support that we need, to push forward in matters of poverty alleviation, capacity building, environment, anti-corruption and institutional capacity building.

It is the same thing in government. If there are media houses privately or publicly owned have the kind of philosophy with which media houses in Germany and other parts of the world are run, real openness, real transparency, real accountability and real governance would begin to take place in Nigeria.

Etemiku, manager communications, ANEEJ, Abuja

