Dino Melaye resurfaces after purported kidnap

Dino Melaye said on Friday that he escaped an attack, almost 24 hours after his associates claimed he was kidnapped.

The senator said in on Twitter at about 11:00 a.m. Friday that he escaped an attack on him, saying he would continue to prevail over his enemy.

“I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME!!!,” he stated on his Twitter handle.

Concerns about Mr Melaye’s whereabouts were first raised by Ben Murray-Bruce, one of his closest colleagues at the Senate.

The senator was said to have been kidnapped on his way to Lokoja from Abuja to appear in an ongoing criminal trial.

But some Nigerians countered that the controversial senator might have faked his kidnap to avoid going to court.

Mr Melaye had twice claimed alleged assassination attempts on his life, only for the police and some leaked phone conversations of himself to cast doubts about the claim.

