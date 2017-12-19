Dogara, Tambuwal, Dangote others to raise funds for orphanages, IDPs through charity football competition event

As part of activities slated to mark the 50th birthday of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, his friends in the Legislative, Executive arms of government and the private sector will meet in a charity football match competition being organised in his honour.

A statement signed by the chairman of the organising committee, Sen. Philip Aduda, for Friends of Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, gave the full match fixtures as follows:

*National Assembly versus Private Sector

*Senate versus House of Representatives.

*Serving versus Former principal officers.

He added that proceeds from the event will be used to cater for the needy, less privileged, orphanages and internally displaced persons.

The private sector led by Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group are expected to participate in the Chairity match in order to raise funds to support the less privileged and orphanages.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December, 17, 2017, in Abuja