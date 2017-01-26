Don’t run APC like a dictator, Frank warns Oyegun over plan against Tinubu, others

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has warned the National Chairman of the party to stop running APC like a dictator, saying the plan by the chairman to review party’s constitution “is a grand plot against the national leader of the party Bola Hammed Tinubu, myself and other leaders who oppose his leadership style.”

The National Chairman had on Wednesday set up a constitution review committee headed by the party’s National Legal Adviser Muize Banire, with a charge to closely look at the provisions for discipline members he (Oyegun) described as problem within the party “to be speedily neutralized.”

In a statement signed in Abuja on Thursday, Comrade Timi Frank, said Chief Oyegun is vigorously working to ensure that he push out some prominent members of the party including “the National Leader Bola Tinubu, myself and so many other leaders who have spoken against his leadership style which is now more of a dictator.”

Timi Frank said it is shameful for the National Chairman to talk of indiscipline “when he has breached the same constitution more than any other persons, his leadership has breached party constitution several times, even as regard to National Convention which the party law states clearly that it must be held every two years.

“Oyegun is talking about indiscipline when there are several allegations of bribery and favouritism yet unanswered hanging on his neck.”

The APC deputy spokesman challenged his national chairman to tell the world how he plan to fill some vacant positions in the NWC when “he is talking of non elective national convention.”

He said if APC is a Democratic Party, members should be allowed to critises the wrong doing of the handlers.

“Some of us have prepared to meet them at the convention no matter the evil agenda they are planning against us,”Frank said.

He, however, called on other party members to look critically and reject the convention template as prepared by Oyegun led NWC, saying “the template is designed to favour themselves and some view interest within the party ahead of 2019 general elections.”