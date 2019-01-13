Don’t set Nigeria ablaze over CJN, Onnoghen,Buhari warned

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described the devious effort by President Muhammadu Buhari to topple the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, as being akin to igniting an incendiary material that would completely ravage the country if not immediately reversed.

Frank who gave this admonition in a statement in Abuja, said the cancerous Buhari administration has resorted to a fast-track in their efforts to finally put Nigeria to social, political and economic ruination which they commenced on May 29, 2015.

He said: “This is a supposedly democratic government but they are totally averse to the rule of law. Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, Deji Adeyanju and Dino Melaye, just to mention but a few, are today languishing in jail in varied subhuman conditions following the hostile and anti-people policies being executed by Buhari and his Cabal.

“Buhari and his cabal have done everything outside the law to whittle down the powers of the National Assembly through spurious charges against and trial of their presiding officers and other lawmakers and his criminal refusal to assent to critical bills like the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill and the Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill.

“Buhari has refused to replace ministers that have left his government thereby denying critical sections of the country of any form of representation in the Federal Executive Council as required by law.

“Buhari has illegally ensured that all heads of security agencies in the country are of northern extraction against the letters and spirit of the Federal Character Principle as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Buhari has also advanced his parochial act of governance by ensuring that all the Service Chiefs who are overdue for retirement have their tenures elongated thereby frustrating the career progression of serving military personnel – a situation that has torpedoed morale in the Officer cadre and consequently serious and dangerous reversals in the gains made in the fight against insurgency and other dangerous criminal elements across the country. He is right now seeking legal opinion on how to extend the tenure of the Inspector General of Police whose tenure has since expired – in flagrant breach of extant laws.

“Of all his hateful, lawless rhetoric and his 97/5% nepotistic ideology, he is again desperate to remove a serving CJN – who is no where near his retirement age – based sentiments which are largely religious and ethnic. Enough is enough!

“Today Nigerian students in Universities and Polytechnics across the country are languishing at home due to strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and their polytechnic counterparts due to the lackadaisical approach to education by the administration.

“Besides, N30,000 minimum wage bill is no where near the National Assembly for passage into law in favour of the suffering Civil Servants in the country. Rather than fast-track the presentation and passage of the Bill, Buhari has vowed to renegotiate salaries of public servants earning above N30,000.

“This is a government of destruction and not of development,” he stated.

He warned Buhari and his cabal to immediately retrace their step and back-off, as the illegality they have chosen to undertaken by removing the CJN may spark unfathomable resistance from the overly marginalized sections of the country capable of determining if indeed the nation will remain one indivisible country as presently composed under his regime.

He called on the International Community to hold Buhari and his Cabal responsible for any breach of the peace which may result from their tyrannical and sadistic actions against the CJN and other Nigerians suffering from persecution under this regime.

“Nigerians are fully ready to defend their country. Enough is enough!” he stated.