DRAKE Crazy Billboard Performance in middle of BELLAGIO FOUNTAIN

Drake just brought his award show performance game to a new level … taking the stage in the middle of Bellagio’s famous fountains in a flurry of fire, fireworks and water cannons at The Billboard Music Awards.

Drizzy — who is nominated for 22 awards at this year’s show — performed “Gyalchester” during Sunday’s show.

The rapper isn’t the first to hit the fountain during the BBMAs … back in 2001 Britney Spears performed “I’m A Slave 4 U” from the famous landmark.

By the way … Drake’s already taken home 10 awards with plenty of show left.