Drama as Ondo rep introduces himself as R-APC member

There was a mild drama at the house of representatives when a lawmaker introduced himself as member of the Reformed-All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

The R-APC, a breakaway faction of the APC, is made up of aggrieved members in the ruling party.

The group, which is dominated by lawmakers, is yet to formally identify with any other political party.

Bode Ayorinde from Ondo state had stood up to contribute to a debate on the floor of the house but his colleagues interrupted him immediately he said “I’m a proud member of the R-APC”.

The lawmakers kicked against the mention of R-APC on the floor, saying it is not officially recognised as an existing political party in Nigeria.

Mohammed Bago, an APC lawmaker from Niger state, told Ayorinde the R-APC is not recognised as a party in the lower legislative chamber, a statement that was supported by his colleagues in the ruling party.

Ayorinde, however, continued with his speech, but only after the intervention of Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house.