DSS appoints new Public Relations Officer

The Department of State Services (DSS) has appointment Mr P.N. Afunanya as its new Spokesman/Public Relations Officer.

A statement by the service said that Afunanya holds a Bachelors and Masters degrees in English Language from the Abia State University and University of Uyo.

The service said that Afunanya also holds a Masters degree in Peace and Strategic Studies from the University of Ilorin.

The new spokesman is currently pursuing a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

“He has attended several courses within and outside Nigeria namely: Innovation and Strategy at Harvard University, Boston, USA; Security Management and Coordination, London and Investigative Journalism at City University, London.

“Other courses he has attended are on Leadership, Arbitration, Conflict Management/Resolution, Negotiation and Public Communication among others. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the DSS’ in-house Magazine.”

The new spokesman is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Nigerian Red Cross, Nigerian Institute of Management among others.

His hobbies include: travelling, meeting people, reading, walking and photography.

The new DSS spokesman replaces Mr Tony Opuiyo.