DSS invites cleric, Johnson Suleman over ‘comments on herdsmen’

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, to its headquarters in Abuja.

Johnson is expected to at the agency by 10am on Monday.

The invitation of the cleric is coming on the heels of his botched arrest over comments he made relating to Fulani herdsmen during a crusade in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The arrest of the pastor was foiled by Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who stormed his hotel and prevented DSS operatives who had arrived the venue at midnight to arrest him.