DSS must steer clear of corruption, financial crimes investigations, Falana tells FG

Femi Falana, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has advised the federal government to stop the Department of State Services (DSS) from investigating cases of corruption and financial crimes.

Falana, who lauded the government for its effort in “restrategising the anti-corruption campaign,” also said the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC) should take over all cases of official corruption.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he said, should limit the scope of its work to money laundering, cyber crimes and other economic crimes.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the human rights lawyer said: “Following the change in the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in November 2016, I had repeatedly called for the reorganisation of the other anti graft agencies. At long last, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has deemed it fit to reconstitute the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC).

“In the same vein, the federal government has rightly decided to establish the Presidential Panel on the recovery of public property. It is hoped that these appointments will go a long way to divert attention from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“By appointing Professor Bolaji Owasanye, the Executive Secretary of the Presidential Advisory Council Against Corruption as the new chairman of the ICPC and Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, the Presidential Adviser on Prosecution as the Chairman of the Presidenial Panel on Recovery of Public Property who are both men of proven integrity, the federal government has demonstrated its determination to refocus, restrategise and rejig the anti corruption programme which has almost been hijacked by the forces of corruption and impunity in the country.

“With this development, the Presidency should, as a matter of urgency, ensure that each of the anti graft agencies is made to henceforth made to operate within its statutory core mandate. For instance, the ICPC should take over all cases of official corruption while the EFCC should limit its activities to money laundering, cyber crimes, advanced fee fraud and other economic and financial crimes. With the reorganisation of the anti graft agencies the federal government should immediately restrain the State Security Service from involving itself in the investigation of corruption and other economic and financial crimes.”

Falana advocated strict adherence to inter agency collaboration among the anti-graft agencies while urging the national assembly to pass the remaining anti-corruption bills.

“However, if the federal government is prepared to reclaim the initiative it must insist on regular inter agency collaboration on the part of the anti graft agencies. While the National Assembly is commended for passing the Whistle Blowers Bill it should pass the remaining anti corruption bills including the bill for the establishment of an anti corruption court.”

He further urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to “be reminded that it has less than two years to deliver on its promise to fight corruption and impunity in the country”.

SOURCE: The Cable