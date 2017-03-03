DSS raid on judges’ homes was a needless violation of the law, says Saraki

Advertisement

Bukola Saraki, senate president, says the raid conducted on judges’ homes in October 2016 was a needless violation of Nigeria’s laws.

The homes of seven judges were raided by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on allegations of corruption.

Speaking on Thursday at a national dialogue on the fight against corruption organised by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Saraki said the operation by DSS without search warrants “leaves much to be desired”.

The senate president who was represented by Chukwuka Utazi said, “The recent so-called sting operation by the Department of State Services on the residences of some very senior justices, some without search warrants, others without any proof of incriminating body of evidence, leaves much to be desired.

“It is even more instructive that by Section 2(1)(e) of the EFCC Act, the Department of State Services sits on the board of the EFCC and could easily, in their meetings, point out the persons or bodies the EFCC needs to investigate and prosecute backed up by the evidence it has clandestinely gathered.

“That sting operation was a needless violation of our laws and an aberration that democratic society should consider anathema. The EFCC should have been provided the necessary intelligence to execute its mandate if the evidence disclosed a prima facie case against the justices.

“In the same vein, PACAC should not lend itself to supporting extra-legal actions if the fight against corruption must be sustained and ingrained in the body polity. A situation where PACAC speaks in favour of patently extra-legal means of law enforcement does not bode well for the rule of law.”

SOURCE: The Cable