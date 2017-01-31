DSS releases Suleman after interrogation

Johnson Suleman, general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, has left the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

A source told TheCable that the fiery cleric had been allowed to leave after interrogation.

The agency had invited him for questioning over his directives that Fulani herdsmen should be killed.

He arrived at the office of the agency at 7:45 pm in the company of two governors, who did not want to be named.

On Wednesday, DSS operatives invaded Suleman’s hotel room in Ekiti state with the intention of arresting him.

But Ayodele Fayose, governor of the state, came to his rescue.

After its failed attempt to arrest the preacher, the DSS then asked him to report to its office in Abuja at 10am on Monday.

But he arrived at the DSS office long after the scheduled time.

SOURCE: The Cable