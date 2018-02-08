Eagles to earn $400,000 as CAF clarifies on CHAN cash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially released the cash entitlements of all teams that participated at the 5th African Nations Championship in Morocco, with second –placed Nigeria to earn the sum of $400,000 and not $750,000 as widely touted.

Official figures have now shown that hosts and champions Morocco will pocket the sum of $750,000, with silver medallists Nigeria to earn $400,000 and semi finalists Sudan (eventual bronze medallists) and Libya to pocket the sum of $250,000 each.

The four teams that crashed out at the quarter final stage, viz Namibia, Zambia, Angola and Congo will each be $175,000 richer, while the third placed teams in each of the four preliminary groups will get $125,000 each.

The fourth –placed teams in each of the four groups will smile to the bank with $100,000.

“CAF has spread the monies in such a way that each of the 16 participating teams at the finals would benefit. No team has received its share yet, but once the finance and audit people conclude their work in a number of weeks, the teams would be paid,” NFF President Amaju Pinnick, a Member of both the CAF Executive Committee and the CAF Emergency Committee, told thenff.com on Wednesday.

This means Super Eagles’ players and officials, who have been promised 30 per cent of the bonus by the Nigeria Football Federation, will be smiling to the bank in a few weeks’ time.