Ebonyi will vote Buhari in 2019: Umahi

President Muhammadu Buhari already has won the support of PDP controlled Ebonyi state, in case he plans to run in 2019. Governor Dave Umahi said Ebonyi people will vote for him.

Umahi, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said by his exemplary leadership, Buhari has won the hearts of Ebonyi people and that he was the only recognizable figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Umahi said Buhari has special affection for the Ebonyi people, but berated APC chieftains from the state, who he said do not care about the welfare of the people.

The governor said this when a delegation from Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal constituency as well as leaders from Onicha-East constituency paid him a New Year homage in Ohaozara LGA.

“I have always said that APC is one man and that’s the president. The president is a man with good character and that’s why we are supporting him and he is supporting Ebonyi State.

“Ebonyi State is very dear in the heart of the president but not in the hearts of the masquerades who have not given anybody chalk.

“If APC will get a vote in Ebonyi State, it will get vote by the President alone and nobody else,” he said.

According to him, besides Buhari, the APC and its chieftains would never have breathing space in Ebonyi.

Apparently touting the APCs symbol, Umahi said “our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again.

“When you have broom in Ebonyi State where will you sweep? Is there any place to be swept? Is Ebonyi not clean? Is Ebonyi not neat?

“There is nothing to sweep. They have to take it (broom) to places that are dirty and continue their sweeping. But in Ebonyi State and because of the kind of people in APC, our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again. So, there are no brooms in Ebonyi State because we have made everywhere to be very clean,” he said.

Some PDP governors from the South have been speaking well of Buhari, making pundits to suggest that they are warming up their way to the APC ahead of 2019.