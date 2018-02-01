Edo Govt. rolls out plan to contain Lassa fever

Edo State government has approved a marshal plan to contain the Lassa fever scourge in the state and provide essential materials and equipment for health centres in the state to respond to the public health emergency.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu after the weekly State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting presided over by Chairman-in-council, Governor Godwin Obaseki at Government House, Benin City, on Wednesday.

He said the governor took proactive steps and met with stakeholders in the health sector and other allied sectors to reach a decision on how to bring succour to the patients and prevent further spread of the disease.

Hon. Ohonbamu said some of the proactive steps taken include provision of potable water at the Institute of Lassa Fever Research and Control, Irrua; provision of a dialysis machine at the hospital; provision of essential drugs and enhancement of the ongoing enlightenment campaign to prevent further spread of the disease.

He said EXCO has also approved the automation of revenue collection in the state by Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), which will eliminate manual collection and all its concomitant challenges. He added that upon implementation, revenue collection will be done using automated method.

On security, he said the state has commenced purchase of equipment to boost security, adding, “Towards the implementation of the new security architecture in the state for the protection of lives and property, the Chairman-in-Council and the governor of Edo State Mr. Godwin Obaseki approved in the first phase, the purchase of 20 hilux vans, 10 motor bikes and other logistic equipment to enhance the visibility of police and other security agencies in the state.”

Noting that the state was committed to providing clean, potable water to the people in rural communities, Ohonbamu said, “EXCO approved 600 million naira as counterpart fund by the state government to access 1.4 billion naira from the EU-UNICEF for the implementation of the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project in rural communities in the state.”

“The project will cover provision of clean water as well as toilets and other sanitation facilities in rural communities. This is also aimed at reducing open defecation which is a menace in the rural areas,” he said