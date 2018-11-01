Edo State Sports Commission boss, Dudu-Orumen, others, named in NFF football reform committee

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF)on Wednesday moved to reform Nigerian football with the release of names of individuals in a football reform committee.

The committee headed Barrister Seyi Akinwunmu, 1st Vice President of the NFF, has leading members of the Nigerian football fraternity including members of the NFF Executive Committee, NFF Congress, technocrats, legal practitioners, political office holders, leading journalists and football stakeholders involved. Topping the list of members is Barrister Godwin Dudu-Orumen, a renowned football administrator and current chairman of Edo State Sports Commission.

A statement by NFF spokesman, Ademola Olajire said the committee, which constitution was endorsed by the NFF Congress at the 74th Annual General Assembly of Nigerian Football in Asaba, Delta State last week, has three moments to complement.

NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko will serve as Vice Chairman, with other Board members Ibrahim Musa Gusau and Chidi Ofo Okenwa also in, as well as NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

There are also Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi (Chairman, Osun State FA), Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen (Chairman, Benue State FA), Porbeni Ogun (Chairman, Bayelsa State FA), Nasiru Saidu (Chairman, Sokoto State FA), Alh. Garba Mohammed (Chairman, Yobe State FA), Dr. Kweku Tandoh (Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission), Alh. Farouk Yarma Adamu (Commissioner for Youth Empowerment, Gombe State), Chief (Mrs) Dilichukwu Onyedinma (Director of Sports, FCT), Alh. Abba Yola (Chairman, NFF Technical Study Group) and Barrister Isaac Danladi, Chairman of NPFL Club Owners).

Others are Alh. Shuaib Gara-Gombe, business mogul Yemi Idowu, Barrister Sampson Ebomhe and foremost journalists Tony Ubani, Felix Awogu, Osasu Obayiuwana, Godwin Enakhena and Chisom Ezeoke, as well as one representative each of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association, Nigeria Referees Association and the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers.



Already, the committee has appointed George Etomi and Partners as independent Secretary/Legal Adviser (with liberty to seek other legal advice). The law firm will do all the collation and categorization of data. The Chairman, Barrister Akinwunmi has also appointed leading journalist Mr. Colin Udoh as his Special Assistant with specific responsibilities for research and social media enablement.

Akinwunmi told thenff.com that the committee will have a dedicated website and relevant email addresses (@Nigeriafootballreforms), “for people in every nook and cranny in Nigeria and also in the diaspora to be able to contribute to this debate and reform, as we will post all and any relevant document for review and general discussions. There could even be scheduled Q and A session on particular topics to be handled by specific persons.

“In line with FIFA and CAF best practice, of these members shall be selected a 9 (nine) – Member Bureau that will serve as the engine room to drive the committee work and manage the day to day activities of the committee. There will be a minimum of six meetings (twice a month) and a 2-3 Day retreat at the end of the exercise. All other interactions would be done online.

Thenff.com further gathered that the committee will visit each of the geopolitical zones (not all the members) to have town hall discussions amd meet specific groups, as well as engage a permanent media team to cover every meeting and interaction across the country on a retainer basis (ultimately, materials would be produced and archived for posterity).

The first-of-its-kind NFF Reform Committee was approved by the NFF Congress at the General Assembly in Asaba last week with the following terms of reference:

a) Provide the most stable and sustainable foundations for football in Nigeria.

b) Ensure a commitment to the principles of good governance, inclusion and transparency in all areas of its operations which also requires its member associations, officials and employees to meet the high standards set in this regard.

c) Adapt to the latest development in the world of football to ensure that its operations and values adhere to the best governance standards possible.

d) Progressively adopt a wide range of reforms that reflect the views of the Nigerian and International Football Community in order to meet the evolving needs of the modern game.

e) Ensure that the principles enunciated by the Committee and its recommendations which are accepted by the Executive Committee are incorporated into an amended version of the NFF Statutes and pave the way for further significant and much-needed changes to NFF’s governance structure, electoral procedures and dispute resolution mechanism.