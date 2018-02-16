Edo Youths, Police Clash: Wife of slain cab driver testifies at Panel hearing

Wife of David Okoniba, the slain cab driver slain in the clash between youths and Policemen at the Upper Igun area of Benin City, Miss Ruth Okojie, has appeared before the Justice Joseph Olubor-led Administrative Panel of Inquiry to testify regarding the situations surrounding the death of the father of her two children.

The Administrative Panel of Inquiry, which commenced hearing from the public on the matter, Thursday, was set up by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to look into the immediate and remote causes of the incident that led to the alleged killing of Okoniba during an exchange with Policemen and the resulting clash between some youths and Policemen.

Miss Okojie appeared before the panel, which sits at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, in Government House, Benin City, to give her account of the incident, as she was said to have been with her fiancé when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Other members of the public that also appeared before the panel to give testimonies and recollections of the incident are Emmanuel Ojeniga, an eyewitness and co-driver, and Monday Usiahon.

Speaking after the session, Chairman of the Panel, Justice Joseph Olubor, said he was impressed with the turnout of people at the hearing, noting “The turnout is quite impressive and we have assured those who have indicated interest to testify that nobody is on trial.”

According to him, “The incident is unfortunate, but this presents us with an opportunity to avert similar incidents in the future.”

He said that the venue of the panel sitting is very accessible and assured that there is no reason for those who wish to testify to be afraid.

“The panel is sitting at the office of the Secretary to State Government (SSG) at the Government House. Many persons have indicated interest to testify before the panel,” he said.