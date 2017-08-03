EFCC disobeying Nigerian law on serious cases – Malami

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has told the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that it must always submit to his office details of its investigations into ‘serious cases’.

He said the directive is in compliance with the Economic and Financial Crimes (Enforcement) Regulations, 2010.

The Justice Ministry made the request on Tuesday, via a letter dated August 1, and signed by a lawyer, Abiodun Aikomo.

According to the letter, the ministry accused the commission of failing to comply with section 10 of the said regulation and demanded compliance going forward.

“I am directed by the Honourable Attorney- General and Minister of Justice to refer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Enforcement) Regulations 2010 (the Regulation) published in the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No.61 Vol. of 21st September 2010, particularly the obligations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC/the Commission).

“I am directed to refer specifically to Section 10 (1) which mandates the Commission to forward to the Attorney-General, in respect of a case of complaint which is serious or complex within the context of the Regulation, the outcome of its investigation(s) with its recommendations on whether there are sufficient grounds to initiate prosecution.

“The Honourable Attorney-General observes that the Commission has been in breach of the above cited provision of the Regulation for some time, hence this reminder to the Commission to ensure compliance going forward.

“Accept please, the assurances of the best of the Honourable Attorney General,” the letter said.

The EFCC is yet to react to the letter. Efforts to get the reaction of the commission on the matter failed.

The commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, did not pick his call when contacted on the matter. He also did not reply text messages sent to him.

Also, the special adviser to the justice minister, Salihu Isah, could not be reached for comments.

SOURCE: Daily Independent