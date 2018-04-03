EFCC invites Okonjo-Iweala over $500m Abacha loot

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly invited Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance, to explain the withdrawal of $250 million from the $500 million recovered from the Sani Abacha family.

In 2015, a sum of $250 million was released to the office of the national security adviser (NSA) for the procurement of arms and ammunition to equip security agencies combat the Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east.

Sambo Dasuki, the then NSA, had requested for $300 million but $250 million was approved by ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

The former minister of finance had handled the correspondence between the NSA and the former president. She has since denied any wrongdoing.

According to The Nation, Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the EFCC, has approved a letter of invitation and it has already been sent to Okonjo-Iweala.

Quoting a source, the newspaper said the former minister is expected to explain why N13 billion was withdrawn in cash out of $250 million released.

The source said Okonjo-Iweala would be asked to assist the EFCC on what became of $250 million yet to be traced.

“Following preliminary findings, a strong recommendation was made to the acting EFCC chairman for an interactive session with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,” the source was quoted as saying.

“Magu has approved the invitation of the ex-minister. We have dispatched a letter of invitation to her. We are hopeful that she will respond.

“Her presence is necessary because there were issues about the $250million released especially why $36,155,000 (N13,015,800 billion) was withdrawn in cash.

“She needs to assist the EFCC team on what became of the balance of $250million which was yet to be traced.

“She has to explain why some of the funds were diverted to extraneous matters including media services, opinion polls and personal matters.”