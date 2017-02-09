EFCC operatives raid home of Andrew Yakubu, former GMD Of NNPC, find $9.2m

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided the home of Andrew Yakubu, former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in Kaduna on Thursday.

The agents recovered $9.2 million from Mr. Yakubu’s safe and an additional £72,000. The EFCC said it was the largest sum of cash the commission had recovered in recent weeks.

Mr. Yakubu was arraigned in June 2016 on allegations of money laundering.

He served as GMD of NNPC from 2012 to 2014 during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.